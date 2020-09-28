During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on USA Network ultimately regretting allowing the WWE to move to Spike TV. Here’s what he had to say:

First of all, things turned out alright. Second of all, you have to understand the overall scope of things and understand – when you look at things with tunnel vision, you only see one thing. And when you’re looking at things through a skewed view like most so-called journalists or gossip writers do, they look for what the juicier story is and they choose to overlook that this was a deal with NBC Universal, and the overall scope of being involved with Universal, and NBC, and all of its partners back home where they understood us on USA Network. USA Network regretted that we left and that we went to Spike. It was a time of coming home and it was a time of working together again, but also, it was a time of saying, ‘Hey, look, we’re not just looking at USA Network, we’re looking at NBC Universal as a whole, and the different partnerships that we have, and how we can utilize those.’ And the doors that opened up not just from one little USA Network in Monday Night RAW, but across the board with theme parks, which we did partnerships with the Universal Theme Parks and did different things. But it was a good synergy.

Credit: Something TO Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.