During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on the thought process behind bringing in Kevin Federline to feud with John Cena. Here’s what he had to say:

He was a big name, let me put it that way. He was a huge, everyday name. People knew who he was because they knew who Britney Spears was. So, people had a reaction and an opinion already formed whether they had seen him or not. That’s good because people cared one way or the other. We were able to get a lot of celebrities and a lot of people who could comment on the Federline deal with Cena because it was absurd and it was ridiculous and people were talking about it, not just in our business, but everywhere.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.