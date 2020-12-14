During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on Pat Patterson being a champion for pushing smaller wrestlers. Here’s what he had to say:

I think Shawn wouldn’t have been in the position Shawn was in had it not been for Pat advocating for him. Both Pat and I for so long just felt we had a babyface on our hands in Shawn Michaels. The audience loved him because he was just so fucking good. And I think we pushed so hard for Shawn that Vince had an adverse reaction, ‘He’ll never be a babyface.’ But Pat never gave up. He would fight for it and was a big advocate. And Pat loved Bret’s work and thought Bret was great and pushed for Bret big time. As far as Rey winning the Royal Rumble, it was something Pat pushed for from the standpoint that no one ever believed this little guy is gonna win the Royal Rumble. It was a beautiful story, and the timing was right. They did believe, and you know why they believed it? Because they saw it. If you look at the early years of the formation of Titan Sports and the influence that Pat had working with Vince.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.