During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on how Pat Patterson felt about The Montreal Screwjob. Here’s what he had to say:

Pat was really torn up. Bret Hart suggested the sharpshooter in that spot, and Pat was the agent, but Pat did not know what was gonna take place. After it happened, Pat watched it and was disgusted. He was so mad that he started to leave. Pat thought about it, and he walked out and said if he left, he thought that would make him look guilty. The more he thought about it, he was like, ‘Fuck that.’ And he walked in to Bret and said, ‘Bret, I’m standing here in front of you, I knew nothing. If you want to punch me out, punch me out. But I’m standing here looking you in your eye, and I didn’t know a damn thing. I love you, and I’m sorry. But I just wanted you to know that.’ Bret shook his hand, and it was what it was. Pat didn’t have a clue.

