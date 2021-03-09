During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on the thought process behind Rey Mysterio becoming world champion in 2006. Here’s what he had to say:

I think Mysterio was one of those guys you couldn’t do without. Rey had a way of coming in, and wherever he was, whatever he did, I think that Rey was that special kind of talent that he could go out and lose every single night still people were happy to see him because he’s Rey Mysterio. He delivers every time he’s out there…..Pat Patterson was one of the people that was very vocal about what to do with Rey and when to do it and why not Rey. So, every time Rey went out, you heard the audience and you just saw the reaction that Rey was getting. The audience wanted them some more Rey Mysterio, so it was kind of hard to deny it.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.