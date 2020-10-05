During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on Rick Martel not being in the Hall Of Fame. Here’s what he had to say:

I think he will. I definitely think we will. Rick deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and he’s had a Hall of Fame career. I believe that he’ll be in someday. The quintessential babyface. I really do because Rick checked all the boxes as far as in a territory and as a promoter what you’d want in a babyface…..just to me, looking at it from a business point of view, he was the quintessential babyface that you could build your territory around.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.