During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on the angle that saw Shane McMahon become owner of WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

Well, I think when you look at storylines and hostile takeovers with family members a lot of times, it happens every day in big business. So, the idea was to have one of [Vince’s] family members go down and scoop it out from under him. The logical person at that point was Shane because we had the match coming up with Vince and Shane at WrestleMania, so it was able to heed into that storyline, and later on, Stephanie with ECW and the whole kids vs. the dad scenario that came from that. Shane was a strong character, and there was back in the crazy days of what if we bought WCW and ran it as a complete separate entity and had two separate companies? The two didn’t cooperate – you go run our business, we’ll go run our business. Just those kind of scenarios took us back to Shane being the one to buy it out from Vince.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.