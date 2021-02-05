During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on Shane McMahon jumping off the Titantron in 2001. Here’s what he had to say:

The idea kind of came from…..you’re standing out there sometimes and people will oftentimes find me sitting in the arena by myself staring. You’re always looking for something you haven’t done yet and something that could be unique in the confines of where you are at the time. The tron is there every week, and it’s something that’s in your face. It almost becomes invisible at times……the idea is Shane is climbing up this thing, but the story is he gets up and where does he go? The only place to go is down. So, that’s where it came from and again, safety was number one. But it was still scary as hell. I wouldn’t do it, but it was something Shane was very comfortable with and wanted to do. In his head, I think Shane always wants to outdo himself.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.