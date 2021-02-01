During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on what it was like seeing Shane McMahon train to become a wrestler. Here’s what he had to say:

Shane McMahon training to get into the ring – you talk about intensity, he was intensity personified. Shane busted his ass every day, every night. If Shane had extra time, he would call my brother Tom and say, ‘Hey, can we get in the ring?’ Poor Tom, he got the shit beat out of him by Shane, but Shane put the work in. He busted his ass with any and everybody that would get in the ring and work with him……Shane wanted to be as good as he possibly could be so as not to embarrass himself, not to embarrass the family, and not to embarrass the company. So, he did everything that he could to get out there and learn. Vince wasn’t going to put him out there until he was confident and comfortable that he was able to hold his own.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.