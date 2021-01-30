During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke highly of the match between Shane and Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania X-7. Here’s what he had to say:

It was so, so good. People say Linda was the odd one out, and you look at throughout that storyline, which was a crazy storyline that could never be replicated hopefully ever – standing up out of a wheelchair and got one of the biggest pops of the entire night….It was just classic. A beautiful combination to the end of the story, and I think a little bit of relief because it got pulled off as well as it did.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.