On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on Sting talking to the WWE in 1998. Here’s what he had to say:

We had talks in 1988. We had talks at different times about, ‘Hey Steve, would you be interested in coming over?’ They just never got further than talks, and they never really materialized beyond that. At the same time, we had Warrior, and I believe that Vince looked at it as, ‘Well, I’ve got Warrior. What do I need another Warrior for?’ And I think Sting kind of looked at it like that – ‘Warrior’s doing our gimmick up there, I’ll do it down here.’ There was a comfort with WCW and Sting.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.