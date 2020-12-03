During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on the first time Brock Lesnar left the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

Because again, we invested in training him initially and getting him to the popularity that he was at. Brock was unhappy. He wanted to do other things – that’s fine. You can try other things; however, we made the investment in him in the sports entertainment category and wanted to protect that, so, [it was] just strictly business.

I don’t know that it was too far gone or not. I think it was just something that Brock wanted to do and there wasn’t a whole lot of thought put into it as far as I know. Thank God I wasn’t heavily involved in any of that at the time. From a business standpoint, yeah, we had put a lot into Brock and wanted to protect that investment.