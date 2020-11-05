During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on the original idea for In Your House. Here’s what he had to say:

There was the problem of perception, and that comes with when you’re looking at the value of something, and we were giving them two hours – sometimes the shows were better than our major pay-per-views. But again, to the average audience, you’re getting an hour less of content and you’re paying less. So, just by definition when you look at the monthly pay-per-views of the competitor – in this case, WCW – where they were still doing three hours shows and they were still doing it at a higher price point, in looking at ours, it was ‘Well, this must be less than’ based on the price point and based on the length of the event. We didn’t think initially the audience was gonna be there monthly. We didn’t think they’d pay for full price for a monthly pay-per-view, and we were proven wrong and changed eventually from the In Your House format to if we’re gonna go monthly, go with major pay-per-views monthly. It doesn’t cost any more to produce three hours than it does to produce two hours, and the return is gonna be greater – obviously, the same number of buys at $27 is better than the same number of buys at $19. We were evaluating everything along the way.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.