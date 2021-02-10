During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on the legacy of the Bushwackers. Here’s what he had to say:

I take exception to silly and stupid because it was a fun character, and it was something people could relate to. It was something that could do an awful lot of money and made them an awful lot of money and was good for the company. It took two guys who were pigeon-holed in one character of blood and guts that you couldn’t sell on an international level to the point to where the Bushwhackers were able to be sold on an international level.

I think they’re gonna down as that fun, badass tag team that always optimized in one word, fun. They went out and didn’t take themselves too seriously, and they always brought the audience into everything they did. That was the unique part that they had down pat.