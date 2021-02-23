During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard praised the match between Owen Hart and Shawn Michaels from In Your House 6 and spoke on Owen’s ability to get along with everyone. Here’s what he had to say:

Owen was just so great at everything he did. It was effortless on Owen’s part. Owen knew where to be and when to be there and was able to tell a great story in any situation that you put him in. This was a prime example. Owen knew what he was out there to do. Owen was out there to make Shawn look like the guy that could be the next champion, and in that, Shawn was in there to make Owen so that he beat somebody. It was just a clinic for anybody that wants to go back and learn why the guys do the things they do in the ring and why some things make sense and some things don’t make sense. This would be a match to go back and watch. These two guys made beautiful music together.

Everybody liked Owen, so it was kind of hard to not like him and be adversarial in any way, shape, or form. I would say that Owen worked hard to have good relationships, but he really didn’t. He just had to be himself in so many ways. Owen was professional, and as far as family, Owen is gonna back up family and stand behind them. But at the same time, when it’s time to do business, Owen is gonna do business and do what’s right for business. That’s the kind of person that he was, so it was pretty straightforward with that. I think they had a good relationship.