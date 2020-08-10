Bruce Prichard On The Rock Becoming Part Owner Of The XFL

During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard gave his thoughts on The Rock becoming part owner of the XFL. Here’s what he had to say:
Happy as s–t for him. If you watch Ballers, it really is [a real-life episode] and it’s a real Dwayne Johnson goal. Speaking of hard work, I’ve never seen anybody other than Vince that works as hard as him, and he is constantly driven, has goals, busts his ass and doesn’t get anything for free.
So, I’m happy for him. I’m happy that it’s staying alive, and I’m happy that someone that I know has a hand in molding it and being a part of it. So, Rock has a love for football. [He] always has, and for him to achieve that, I think that’s cool as s–t.
Credit: Something To Wrestle. H/T WrestlingInc.
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Chris Jericho Bans Jim Cornette From Watching AEW Programming
- Goldberg Calls Roman Reigns “A Joke” In New Interview
- News on Kamala’s Cause of Death, When He Tested Positive for COVID-19
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman