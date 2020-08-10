Bruce Prichard On The Rock Becoming Part Owner Of The XFL

During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard gave his thoughts on The Rock becoming part owner of the XFL. Here’s what he had to say:

Happy as s–t for him. If you watch Ballers, it really is [a real-life episode] and it’s a real Dwayne Johnson goal. Speaking of hard work, I’ve never seen anybody other than Vince that works as hard as him, and he is constantly driven, has goals, busts his ass and doesn’t get anything for free.

So, I’m happy for him. I’m happy that it’s staying alive, and I’m happy that someone that I know has a hand in molding it and being a part of it. So, Rock has a love for football. [He] always has, and for him to achieve that, I think that’s cool as s–t.