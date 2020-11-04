During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on Tracy Smothers passing away. Here’s what he had to say:

Yeah, it’s way too soon. Tracy was 58 years old. Super nice guy, and I’ve known Tracy all the way back to his Mid South days. He lost his battle with cancer, tough son of a bitch, and yeah, may he rest in peace. I’ve had just a fucked up last two weeks with a lot going on personally, and when you hear that, it just puts things in perspective for you a little bit because he’s one year older than I am, and that quick, he’s gone. I feel like I just saw him, and that was over a year ago at one of these conventions. I remember sitting with him at a show that Gary Damron had, and Tracy and I sat there and watched the whole show. The enthusiasm Tracy had for the entire show from start to finish and talked to every single guy and had a comment on everything out of love and out of sheer enjoyment. Tracy was a great guy, and he’s gonna be missed. It’s just really a shame. Cancer -for those of you out there, if you can help, that’s one out of everything that I really hate and fight. Cancer sucks. Tracy is gonna be missed, and I’m kind of at a loss for words really.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.