During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on Vince McMahon as a commentator. Here’s what he had to say:

Vince was terrible. Vince never called shit. Vince just used cliches and would take you on a ride. However, emotion-wise, I think you would be hard-pressed to find anybody that could match the emotional roller coaster that Vince would take you on. Sometimes it was hyped up a little bit over the top, but there were a lot of Vinceisms back in the day. And I don’t think Vince ever fancied himself as a great play-by-play guy……in the beginning, without a doubt it was out of necessity because his dad’s play-by-play man just walked off the job one day. So, that was why Vince had to do that job, never having done it before. Later on, he was the face that had done it so long that he continued to do it. When I came in 1987, there was always a search for the right play-by-play guy. He didn’t want to do it. He wanted to find the right guy to come in and do play-by-play.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.