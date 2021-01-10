During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about how Vince McMahon felt when he first met The Bushwackers. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ll tell you what happened is, let’s talk to these guys and see where they’re at. And when they came in and talked to Vince, Vince fell in love with them. He was just like, ‘You guys are wonderful.’ You want to hug them. If you ever have the opportunity to be around either one of them, they’re that kind of warm and friendly people. They’re great guys. There’s no other way to explain it. Vince is looking at their faces and kind of cockeyed like a dog does and says, ‘Oh my god, you guys would be the biggest babyfaces in the world with those faces. I just want to hug you.’ Everything that they’d done in their career had been blood and guts and violence and all this other shit, and Vince was looking at them going, ‘I love it.’ He got to meet Luke and Butch and talk to them and see what they were about. They’re just two kiwis who made it and loved travel and loved everything. He goes, ‘My god, you’re awesome. Gotta have you. I see you guys as huge babyfaces.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.