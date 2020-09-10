During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on WCW spoiling Mick Foley beating The Rock for the WWE Title on an episode of Nitro. Here’s what he had to say:

It kind of flies in the face of what those of us in the business have always clung to and that’s live is better. And I will still argue to this day and beyond that live is better. Live has a different energy, it has a different feel. You’re out there without a net. It’s different than taped. So Eric had made a habit in the early days of Nitro of acknowledging that we were taped and acknowledging what we had the week before and giving away the results. This one, well this was not so much a fuck you but a thank you because it was good. It was something where they said ‘What would I rather see?’ Would I rather see The Rock and Mick Foley and a new champion crowned or would I rather see Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan? I believe they were doing their immediate replays anyways, so shit I can watch it later but I wanna watch this now. So that helped.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.