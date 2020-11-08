During a recent episode of Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard gave his thoughts on the World War 3 concept WCW rolled out in the 1990s. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve always been a big fan of the two-ring battle royal. I’ve always been a big fan of the two-ring six-man tag team matches and being able to utilize two rings to your advantage and make it a special event. So, I was intrigued, I’ll admit, on the three-ring circus which is what it eventually turned into in WCW. That’s the one that was just fucking horrible with 800 people in it and everything……that’s one of those you look at and say ‘Well, as a spectacle, I gotta see what the hell it’s gonna be.’ However, as the product at the end of the day, it’s kind of like ‘Oh fuck, I’m sorry I looked.’ It was not good. But compared to the Royal Rumble, there was never any ‘Oh my god, they’re gonna do this 800-man three-ring battle royal thing and people are gonna want that more than the Rumble.

