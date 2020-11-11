During a recent episode of Something TO Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on why Vince McMahon was such a fan of King Kong Bundy. Here’s what he had to say:

Because Bundy was fucking huge. Bundy was huge, and Bundy could move for a big man of that time. He was able to get up and get off his ass and move……that’s definitely what Vince saw in him that all of a sudden, here’s this guy – I don’t know how tall [Bundy] was, he was probably 6-6 or 6-7 at least – he was a tall guy. He was big, wide, and couldn’t walk into a regular doorframe. He had to turn sideways at times. Vince looked at this and saw that dome – but still, he looked at him and thought ‘Man, there’s something missing.’ And he had Bundy shave his eyebrows, which if you go back and you look, you’ll see a more menacing Bundy. I think it is something to be said when you shave the eyebrows of a bald-headed man like that, it added a little bit of intimidation. It just made him look scarier, and you had to look at him twice.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.