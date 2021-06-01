During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on where he thinks the WWE went wrong with the Diesel character. Here’s what he had to say:

Well, I don’t think it was necessarily working, and it goes back to day one of ‘OK, here’s Diesel and he’s your champion, and we want him to be this big babyface, so he is going to lead everybody in prayer and then, let’s sing…..and he seized being Diesel. It became, [mimics Jim Ross], ‘Well, Kevin Nash, Diesel is Kevin Nash. He was at Tennessee playing basketball, and what a quarter he had that one time when he scored four points.’ All of sudden, everything I loved about Diesel went away because he became Kevin Nash, a basketball player that got hurt. Everything that was cool about him went away because somebody felt, ‘God damn, we’ve got to credentials. You’ve got to have credentials. You’ve got to tell a real story about these guys. He could have been a two-time All-American.’ Nobody gives a fuck about that shit. They thought Diesel was cool and kicked people’s asses. When he seized to become Diesel….the audience overall, they were intrigued by Diesel. They weren’t intrigued by Kevin Nash at this point in time.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.