During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on Hulk Hogan being a huge fan of The Honky Tonk Man gimmick. Here’s what he had to say:

I definitely believe the part about Hulk suggesting Honky Tonky Man to be Intercontinental Champion. That I would put money on. I did hear the thing with Hulk, and Hulk and Honky were friends. And I know Hulk was always a big fan of the Honky Tonk Man gimmick. So I could see Hulk going to Vince easily and saying ‘Yeah, brother, what about him?’ That I could see in a heartbeat. Even more so I could see Hulk campaigning even harder than that for him because he just loved the gimmick that much.

