During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on the importance of his match against Diesel at In Your House 7 for Shawn Michaels. Here’s what he had to say:

I think this was one of those that kind of put Shawn into that next level because he wasn’t just the pretty spot-worker guy. This was an opportunity to see Shawn sell and make a true babyface comeback, but put him in a different light. But to do it with his friend, Kevin Nash, and to do it the way they did it, it was believable, made sense, and felt good.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.