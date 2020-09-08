During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that The Rock and HBK were never each other’s biggest fan. Here’s what he had to say:

They didn’t like each other. Ego, especially back then, just completely different people. So I don’t think Shawn saw a whole lot in Rock at the time and Rock didn’t really like Shawn. It was just oil and water at the time. They did not mesh. Some people just didn’t like each other.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.