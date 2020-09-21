During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard gave his thoughts on why Chris Masters didn’t accomplish as much as was expected of him during his time with the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

Chris had his own demons during that time frame and they got the best of him. It was unfortunate because first of all, I think the human being when you have Chris and a clear head is a sweetheart of a human being and someone that really wanted to make it in the business. And he was someone who had the tools. He might have gotten too much too soon, and with that look – he got pushed and I think people expected more out of him than what he was able to give. But then he also believed that he belonged in that spot. I think Chris had a few things working against him and then timing. Sometimes your demons will get the better of you and it’s a little harder for some to recover than others. But look, Chris had a hell of a run during that time.

