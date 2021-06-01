During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on why he hated the interview between Jim Ross and Kevin Nash while he was portraying the Diesel character. Here’s what he had to say:

I remember begging almost not to do that God damn sit-down interview they did way back. ‘Tell me about your college career? Tell me about Kevin?’ We killed him right there. In that moment, we killed what we had spent all that time building. That’s the 100% truth. [Jim Ross] was pushing that in order to have a champion that people would believe in, you had to give them real things to believe in. They had to know the real story. But yet not one time would you sit there and take Hulk Hogan and go, ‘Tell me, Terry. When you were in the band, you played bass, right?’ Who would bring that up and why? Why do you want to? Diesel was a character. Kevin Nash was a person. The audience was in love with the character. They didn’t know the person. You keep the person mysterious and a mystique. When he becomes just like your buddy that went to college and played a year on the team, what’s special about him anymore? You don’t want people to relate to your top megastars.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.