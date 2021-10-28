During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on Steve Austin refusing to job to Brock Lesnar and why his methodology for walking away was flawed. Here’s what he had to say:

On the Brock stuff, he felt that it was simply no build and that it was too soon to do it. That’s all. The narrative from those who aren’t there and those that have never actually done it is one of, ‘Oh, he refused.’ No, you’ve gotta understand – did he take his ball and go home? Yes, he did. Was he right about that? No, he wasn’t. When you look at why he did what he did, his reaction could’ve been something else and probably should’ve been different. However, at the same time, if you’d gone back and had level heads and he’d shown up to actually discuss those things instead of just leaving, something else could’ve been done. I don’t agree with him on Lesnar. I do in theory, however, in that particular situation, it was one of those holy shit moments and ‘let’s shake things up and by gawd you better watch or you’re gonna miss something.’

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.