During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on Kurt Angle leaving the WWE in 2006. Here’s what he had to say:

Kurt was in a bad way, but Kurt wasn’t a problem from the standpoint of being difficult to deal with. He could be a little picky and a little whiny and things like that, but for the most, you could get there with Kurt. You could talk things through with Kurt, and eventually, it would become his own idea and he would think he came up with it. But Kurt was going through a rough patch in his life and going through some addiction and demons. Thank god he got over that and moved on. But this was not a good time to be Kurt Angle. He was not there mentally, and he was burnt out badly.



