During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on why Steve Austin didn’t want to work with Jeff Jarrett when he came over from WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t know that he does get a pass, and I don’t know that when you say [Steve] refused to work with people – I don’t know that he ever refused to work with people. Steve didn’t want to work with people for certain reasons and I think his reasons were valid in many respects. When it came to Jarrett, he didn’t feel Jeff was over. Russo wanted Jeff to come in because he was coming in from WCW, and all of a sudden, he should come in and work with Steve immediately. Steve didn’t feel, nor by the way did anyone else, feel that Jeff was ready for that. Just because you’re coming from WCW? You didn’t do anything there, but you’re coming in here and gonna go right on top with the top guy? No. Steve didn’t feel that was right.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.