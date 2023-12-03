Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, the longtime WWE executive talked about WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg, who he praised as an ‘absolute genius.’

“Guy’s an absolute genius. Snoop Dogg is probably one of the greatest businessmen I’ve ever had the pleasure of doing business with and, besides that, a great human being. A really nice guy. I’d work with Snoop Dogg every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes