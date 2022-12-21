On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007.

During it, the WWE official recalled Chris Jericho reinventing himself in 2007 as a heel. He changed his promos, work style and went to traditional trunks.

“Well, hats off to Chris because he continually would reinvent himself and whether it was a haircut or different ring gear or change it all up Chris was always real good at doing that. He knew that to stay relevant you had to change it up from time to time and I think that’s what has made him relevant all these years.”