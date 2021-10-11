Bruce Prichard discussed on a recent edition of Something to Wrestle Ozzy Osbourne meeting Vince McMahon and having a dental malfunction.

It happened at a SmackDown event in May 2007 where Ozzy was due to make a guest appearance.

“Worked with Ozzy Osbourne one time in Baltimore, Maryland, and the reason [I’m mentioning this] is because we were just in Baltimore. So, Ozzy, man. Great guy. Absolutely fucking awesome. Incredibly talented, super fucking good guy. We had Ozzy for — he had a new album coming out and was gonna sing his new hit single. Oz came in and Oz was absolutely fan-fucking-tastic, during the day. Came and did his rehearsal and realized that Oz didn’t know the words to his new song. So, Ozzy had to have a teleprompter to get him through the lyrics of his new song. Not unordinary, you know, that’s something that a lot of stars do when they’re in concert, they go through so many different songs and they’ll edit them so they’ll have the lyrics on a teleprompter a lot of times. Ozzy was one of those guys. Again though, he was one of those guys that you’d say, ‘Man, give me an Ozzy Osbourne every week.’ I’ll work with him every day. He was that good.”

“So then Ozzy left. Goes back to the hotel to relax. As he came back, I met someone else. When he came back he was a completely different cat when he came back. He was eating chicken breast. Big, fat, juicy chicken breast. He was picking it up and he was eating the chicken breast, and he wanted to say hi to Vince. He kept asking me, ‘Is Vince here? I’d love to say hello. I did the WrestleMania, you know, with the Bulldogs, and I’d like to say hello.’ So I go grab Vince and say, ‘Vince, Ozzy would love to say hi.’ Bring Vince in and Ozzy’s sitting there and he’s got the chicken breast in his hand, in his right hand, and it’s got sauce and shit on it. Ozzy bites into the chicken and — he sees Vince, and he goes to pull the chicken out, and his teeth came out. Then he just kind of puts everything back in and then goes to shake Vince’s hand with the chicken juice and all the stuff all over it, which was, again, a high spot for me.”