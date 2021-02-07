Bruce Prichard discussed Kane during his Something to Wrestle With Podcast.

The WWE executive commented on how he nearly ended up managing Kane with dark red hair. Here is what he had to say:

“We actually had an idea for me to come back and end up managing Kane with dark red hair… Now, this was 1997-ish, maybe ’98, so it had to be right after that [Kane debuted at Badd Blood in October 1997]. Shortly after that. But the idea was that my hair was red, basically, the color of Undertaker’s hair and the idea was that I was going to come back under the auspices of helping the Undertaker feud with his brother Kane. We would basically do a kind of a switch, but after the promos, Vince [McMahon], classic Vince. Can tell you that you’re a piece of shit and that it really sucks by telling you how great you are. Then you walk away feeling good but just shit all over. [Immitating McMahon] Goddamnit pal, that’s not a heel promo, that’s a babyface promo. Goddamn that was strong. Strong, Strong. Way to go.”