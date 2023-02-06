Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, Prichard recalled the night Steve Austin drove out a Zamboni on an episode of WWE Raw in 1998 for a segment with Vince McMahon. Prichard revealed Austin nearly ran him over.

“Well who knew that in rehearsal, they were gonna put curtains up so that the curtains could blind him (Stone Cold Steve Austin) and he wouldn’t know where the hell he was going. Plus he was wild as can be anyway. If you look real closely, you’ll see before Steve goes out into the audience and goes through the last bit of curtains where there’s a table and one person standing behind that table, that’s me. Almost getting killed by the Zamboni because Steve couldn’t see where he was going and almost ran me into the wall, ran me over with the Zamboni. But instead, it just pinned me against the wall and all was okay. But it was insanity and that became the, ‘Okay, what can Steve drive to the ring? And what can Steve drive that’s gonna be a holy sh*t moment?’ You run out of ‘em pretty quick when you try to do it every week. But that was the beginning, that was the start.”

H/T to POST Wrestling