Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, Prichard recalled the late Terry Funk got an episode of WWE Shotgun Saturday Night thrown off the air. Funk was wrestling Bret Hart on an episode in 1997.

“Wrestle Bret, have a hell of a match, let’s get him over, and maybe a little promo beforehand,” Prichard recalled his instructions to Funk. “All I ask of you … ‘This is live … I know it’s late night but we’re live, and we’ve got a lot of eyeballs on us. Please, just watch your language, no hells, goddamns, or s**t, please.'”

During his promo, Funk referred to Vince McMahon as a “Yankee bastard,” Jim Ross as an “Oklahoma son of a b***h,” and told Hart, “Your mother’s a whore.”

“When people say, ‘Bruce, whatever happened to that show “Shotgun Saturday Night?” I say, Terry Funk.’ So yeah, we got thrown off the air — for those comments. I think we had a goddamn in there, we had everything I asked him not to do. And there’s one point in the match [against Hart] where they had the big troughs of beer, on ice, and at one point, he [Funk] grabs me and put me in it. I didn’t have a change of clothes.”

