Prior to the WWE Raw event on June 10, 2002, Steve Austin infamously quit the company. For months, Austin had been unhappy with both the company’s and his character’s creative direction. When he was asked to lose to Brock Lesnar in a King of the Ring qualifying match on that night’s show, it was the last straw.

Speaking on a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard looked back on the situation.

“It was more Steve was going to have to come to us. JR was working hard. He was working real hard on it. Vince’s feeling was Steve walked out. Steve left us, we didn’t leave Steve. If and when Steve wants to come back we’ll listen”.

