The WWE Attitude Era is often remembered as pro wrestling’s most electric boom period, but longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard says that nostalgia doesn’t tell the full story. Speaking on Something to Wrestle, Prichard offered a blunt reassessment of the era that created icons, shattered ratings records, and permanently changed the wrestling industry.

“People look at the Attitude Era with rose-colored glasses,” Prichard said. “Go back and watch the Attitude Era today. Does not hold up. Wasn’t good s**t. It was great in the moment.” He stressed that the era worked precisely because of its time and place, adding that wrestling isn’t meant to age gracefully across generations. “It was absolutely awesome… Doesn’t hold up, okay?”

Prichard didn’t shy away from identifying what he believes caused many of the era’s excesses, pointing toward controversial creative influences. He noted that the same storytelling approach followed certain writers across promotions with mixed results, saying, “Attitude Era – I look back on it fondly. It was fun to do… And, in some ways, it exploded the business beyond, and in some ways hurt the business.”

Why this matters is that the Attitude Era is often treated as a blueprint modern WWE should replicate, rather than a product of unique cultural and industry conditions. Prichard’s perspective reframes it as lightning in a bottle: powerful, profitable, and influential, but also flawed and unsustainable long-term. That boom, he believes, was still essential, as it helped position WWE to go public and reach unprecedented financial heights.

Looking ahead, Prichard suggested today’s WWE will face the same scrutiny decades from now. The lesson isn’t to recreate the Attitude Era, but to accept that wrestling evolves with its audience, and that every era, no matter how beloved, carries both brilliance and baggage.