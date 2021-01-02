Bruce Prichard made a recent appearance on an episode of Notsam Wrestling to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE executive recalled the early days of WWE’s transition into live television with Monday Night Raw in 1993.

“It’s challenging enough to take all of our equipment. The ring, probably the most difficult to figure out how we’re going to do that, but then we take everything else into consideration. Getting talent in and out of there, how do you do that, what entrances do you use. Well, you come in the front door, and you take one of two elevators they had in there. Which, by the way were not freight elevators. So you had to squeeze, and get very creative, as to how we got all the components for the ring unto the seventh floor.”

“For me, from the stand point of producing live television, I love producing live television because you do it and it’s over. We go back and we re-evaluate and we criticise and we tear apart every second of the show after the fact, however there is a feeling of completion when that show goes off the air…

That was the most intense hour of your day, nothing could go wrong because it was live television and if something perceived went wrong, no, that was meant to happen because it’s live television and by God, it was meant to happen.”