WWE WrestleMania 24 will be remembered for many reasons in the company’s long history of major events. The show featured boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in action against the Big Show, as well as Undertaker battling Edge in the main event for the world title. It also saw the very emotional showdown between Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair, with the Nature Boy’s career on the line.

Fans will always remember the Heartbreak Kid whispering “I Love You” under his breath as he nailed Flair with one final superkick and pinned him to end his incredible career. (Spoiler, Flair wrestled many more times after this). However, what many didn’t know is that WWE did consider placing the matchup in the main event spot.

Bruce Prichard revealed this news on the latest edition of his Something To Wrestle with podcast, adding that ultimately they decided not to put that one on last because it would have left the fans feeling blue.

It was (talks of Shawn Michaels & Ric Flair main eventing WrestleMania 24) but it was also the realization of, also kind of a bummer. So you don’t wanna leave people with a bummer. I think if you would have left it to the end, the expectations would have been so high that Ric was going to win and continue on that by doing that finish, that really would have left people on — not the right kind of bummer, that wouldn’t have been heat. It’s a good story. This was a great story with Ric and it needed to be ended earlier.

The final moments of the Michaels and Flair matchup continue to be talked about to this day.

