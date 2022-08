Bruce Prichard gave credit to Shawn Michaels for putting the team of Road Dogg and Billy Gunn together during the DX episode of A&E Biography.

They eventually became the New Age Outlaws, as part of D-Generation X.

“It was Shawn. I remember Shawn coming to us and going, ‘Hey, man, get these guys out of the silly gimmicks put them together as a tag team, Road Dogg and Rockabilly. That’ll be a hell of a team.”

Quotes via Fightful