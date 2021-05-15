Bruce Prichard talked about the WWE In Your House 7: Good Friends, Better Enemies during his Something to Wrestle With Podcast.

Prichard asked about Ahmed Johnson being considered to be one of the next great big projects for Vince McMahon.

“Absolutely. Ahmed was one of those guys that we looked at and said, ‘This guy can be WWE Champion at some point.’ He had all the charisma in the world. He had the personality. Unfortunately, he just didn’t have that feel and was dangerous in the ring.”

He also discussed “Warrior University” that Ultimate Warrior started back in the day:

“I don’t know that Warrior University ever actually opened. I think that shortly after everything was done, Warrior came into the gym one day and closed everything down. It was an unbelievable facility. It was beautiful. I saw it. It was a really super great nice gym. He came in one day and basically fired everyone, closed the gym, and just shut it all down. He shut everything down. He was going to restructure. I don’t know. He left shortly thereafter too. No one really knows. I’m sure he did, or maybe not. When you talk about an impressive facility, it was a very impressive facility. I don’t he ever got one student to my knowledge.”

