WWE’s Bruce Prichard revealed on his Something To Wrestling With Show that Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was set to battle the late Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania 22 prior to Guerrero passing away.

It was kicked around as a possibility because they never worked together, and that was, at least in my head, a dream match. That was one of those that I definitely would love to have seen.

The Heartbreak Kid would go on to face company Chairman Vince McMahon in a No-Holds barred match at Mania 22, which ended with Michaels picking up the win.

Later in the episode Prichard would discuss McMahon’s relationship with UFC President Dana White, claiming that the two have an amicable relationship.

It was cordial. I think it was good. I don’t think it was adversarial in any way. They’ve spoken over the years and have pretty much done business together.

