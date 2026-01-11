More than two decades later, the DX “invasion” of WCW still stands as one of the boldest moments of the Monday Night Wars because it blurred the line between storyline and real-world risk in a way wrestling rarely does anymore. With WWE and WCW running shows just miles apart in Virginia, the opportunity arose to turn an old-school territorial mindset into modern spectacle, and the people involved fully understood the stakes. According to Bruce Prichard, the plan wasn’t just about shock value, it was about committing to the bit no matter how it ended, noting that “there wasn’t a single person there that wasn’t ready to fight, and that wasn’t ready for whatever consequences,” Bruce added, “The little security guard at the WCW offices called 911 and said they were being attacked with military weapons, and I mean, good God, the number of cop cars that came screeching up, guns drawn.” That mindset turned what could have been a goofy publicity stunt into a legendary moment, complete with police calls, legal warnings, and genuine uncertainty over how far things might escalate. The fact that everyone involved was prepared for arrests or worse is exactly why the segment still resonates today: it wasn’t just wrestling theater, it was controlled chaos backed by absolute conviction.