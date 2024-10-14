Bruce Prichard believes Matt Borne had all the potential in the world with his role playing Doink The Crown in WWE if he hadn’t been fired from the company.

During the latest episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, the WWE executive looked back on Borne’s career and what he brought to the table.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Matt Borne’s potential as Doink if he hadn’t been fired: “All the way. I think Doink The Clown was probably one of the greatest characters. People are gonna go “Gah!’ You’re thinking of the guy that replaced him. You’re thinking of the Ray Apollos and the Steve Lombardi’s, and people like that. I also believe that Steve Kern could have been a much better alternative. Because Kern kind of had that sick, sadistic personality about him, that he could have pulled that off. But Matt Borne and Doink? Matt Borne should have been named Doink upon birth.”

On what Borne brought to the table: “Unbelievable. Because he could wrestle, he could promo, and he knew how to change gears. He knew how to change gears as a heel to where he could turn it up, and he could eat you up. It was believable, and you believed that this evil, sadistic f**k could just do anything he wanted to you at any given time. And as a babyface, he had the ability to go out and make you believe and get behind him, and root for him, and believe that he could overcome any nasty heel that you threw in front of him. Matt Borne, in my opinion, was a very unique and extremely talented talent.”