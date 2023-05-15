Bruce Prichard has massive praise for the legendary Savio Vega.

Prichard spoke about the Puerto Rican icon during a recent edition of his Something To Wrestle podcast, where he called Vega a utility man that could do anything no matter where he was placed on the card.

Savio was a utility guy, man. Savio could do it all. Kwang, Savio Vega, man, could do it all. He was a utility guy that could be anywhere on the card, heel, or babyface, and always deliver.

According to Prichard, Vega was incredibly likable backstage due to being so easy to work with on and off-screen. He adds that Vega wasn’t the type of guy to be messed with.

Everybody also liked working with Savio because he was easier to work with. He was solid, and he could go. He was one of those guys. A stand-up human being would never want to mess with.

Vega made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico to help Bad Bunny against the Judgment Day. You can read some backstage details on how Vega’s appearance came together by clicking here.

