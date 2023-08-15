Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, the longtime WWE executive talked about the career of WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka the 1-2-3 Kid and X-Pac.

“I would say [he’s] what we used to call in the business, a journeyman. You know, a guy that went through and did really well, whatever territory that he went to when he worked a lot of different territories and did a lot of different things. “I think Sean’s a step above that. Tremendous performer and someone that was able, had the skill set to get over, but also to get other people over. So that’s a unique skill set and one that he definitely had and was good at.”

Prichard also talked about his favorite gimmick that Waltman portrayed.

“The whole 1-2-3 Kid era. Becoming 1-2-3 Kid, I actually enjoyed the hell out of that. It was just so much fun. It was nice to see a young guy that was fresh. It was fun.”

