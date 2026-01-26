The main event of WrestleMania 14 remains one of the most analyzed matches in WWE history, even decades later. Stone Cold Steve Austin defeating Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship did far more than crown a new titleholder. It signaled the full arrival of the Attitude Era and launched Austin into a run that reshaped the company’s business and creative direction.

At the same time, the bout effectively closed the first chapter of Michaels’ in ring career. The match came only weeks after Michaels suffered a serious back injury in a casket match against The Undertaker at the Royal Rumble. The damage was significant enough that there were real internal doubts about whether he could physically compete at WrestleMania at all.

On his Something to Wrestle podcast, longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard revealed just how close the company came to pulling Michaels from the match entirely. Multiple medical evaluations ultimately cleared him to wrestle, but Prichard believes that decision would almost certainly not be made under today’s protocols.

“I think with the parameters that we have today with our medical, I don’t know if that would be the same today, by any stretch of the imagination,” Prichard explained. “And probably from the moment that he was injured he would have been shut down. It’s a different world. So no, I don’t know if we would’ve gotten that match at WrestleMania.”

Prichard did acknowledge that WWE has shown flexibility in modern times when circumstances allow. He referenced Cody Rhodes competing with a torn pectoral muscle in 2022 as an example of a performer being allowed to work through injury. Still, Prichard stressed that the situations were not comparable. Michaels was dealing with a spinal issue that carried far greater long term risk, whereas Rhodes’ injury was muscular and unlikely to worsen through competition.

The conversation highlights how dramatically the industry’s approach to performer safety has evolved. Matches that were once deemed acceptable under pressure filled circumstances are now evaluated through a far more cautious medical lens, even when historic moments hang in the balance.

As WWE continues to balance nostalgia with modern responsibility, WrestleMania 14 stands as both a landmark achievement and a reminder of how much the business has changed. Decisions once driven by momentum and necessity are now filtered through systems designed to protect careers, even if it means rewriting history before it ever happens.