Bruce Prichard took questions on the latest “Something To Wrestle With” podcast.

During it, the former TNA Wrestling executive reflected on The Young Bucks’ time in the promotion and how then-lead writer Vince Russo wasn’t a fan of them.

“The Young Bucks, when they were in TNA came to me and said, ‘We can make more on the independents.’ I knew that Russo did not have anything for them and was not high on them. They told me they can make more on the independents and I said, ‘Man, go make more on the independents.’ They said, ‘Can we have our release?’ I said, ‘Yes, right now you can have your release.”